GTBank Fashion Weekend! Vanessa De Luca to host a Masterclass on Content Curation for a Fashion Editorial – Register Now | November 11th & 12th

Vanessa De Luca is an award-winning journalist and the Editor in-Chief of Essence Magazine, the leading magazine for African American women.

Date: Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th, 2017.

Time: 10 am- 10 pm daily.

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estast, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Vanessa joined Essence more than a decade ago as the Beauty and Fashion Features Editor, in charge of all style and beauty sections. She was later named the Lifestyle Director, managing the magazine’s coverage of food, home, parenting, and technology, and in 2012 she was named the Editor in-Chief of the magazine.

Vanessa is a TV personality and has appeared on numerous television networks including NBC’s Today Show, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, CNN, Huffington Post Life, amongst others. She is also on the board of ColorComm, a networking organization for women of color working in communications.

Vanessa De Luca will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to share her vast knowledge on curating content for a Fashion Editorial.

To register for her masterclass click here.

—————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content