#IphieStylish40: First look at Ifeoma Williams’ Michael Jackson themed Birthday Party

22.10.2017 at By 3 Comments

Lawyer and Image consultant Ifeoma Williams is celebrating her 40th birthday in a lavish way today.

The former beauty queen is having a Michael Jackson themed birthday party and it looks like so much fun!

Many celebrities such as Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, Noble and Chioma Igwe, Mo Abudu, Idia Aisien, Adebola Williams, Deola Sagoe, Uru Eke and more have been spotted at the event, all decked up in their Michael inspired outfits.

See photos below:

Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Noble & Chioma Igwe

Idia Asien

Mo Abudu

Veronica Odeka

Havilah

Bunmi Olunloyo

Ndidi Obioha

Uru Eke

Mariam Omatsone, Mo Abudu, Adebola Williams Deola Sagoe

One more for the Obi-Uchendus because they came prepared!

Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Watch:

Birthday girl @ifeomawilliams dancing with her Padre ❤️#IphieStylish40 Video via @mediaroomhub

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

Who doesn't love confetti 🎉 🎉 ?? #IphieStylish40 Video via @mediaroomhub

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

Cake cake 🎂 birthday girl @ifeomawilliams ❤️#IphieStylish40 Via @mediaroomhub

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

Photo Credit: #Iphiestylish40

3 Comments on #IphieStylish40: First look at Ifeoma Williams’ Michael Jackson themed Birthday Party
  • Kemzee October 23, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Ndidi Obioha didn’t come to play

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Akasi October 23, 2017 at 12:31 am

    What of her husband?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bolaji October 23, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Debola Williams, you are giong to have to show us receipts of when Michael Jackson wore that outfit!

    Love this! 0 Reply
