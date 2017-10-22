IphieStylish40: First look at Ifeoma Williams’ Michael Jackson themed Birthday Party

Lawyer and Image consultant Ifeoma Williams is celebrating her 40th birthday in a lavish way today.

The former beauty queen is having a Michael Jackson themed birthday party and it looks like so much fun!

Many celebrities such as Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, Noble and Chioma Igwe, Mo Abudu, Idia Aisien, Adebola Williams, Deola Sagoe, Uru Eke and more have been spotted at the event, all decked up in their Michael inspired outfits.

See photos below:

One more for the Obi-Uchendus because they came prepared!

Photo Credit: #Iphiestylish40