BellaNaija

Inspired!

Yemi Alade teams up with French rapper Youssoupha for New Single “Hustler” | Listen on BN

30.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

New Music: Yemi Alade x Youssoupha - Hustler

Effyzie Music‘s Yemi Alade or Mama Africa as she is fondly called, teams up with French/Congolese Youssoupha and the much sought after Killbeatz on production for the new single “Hustler“.

Listen and Download below:

Download

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , , Filed Under: Music

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija