There’s no stopping the LRR Entertainment‘s young gifted singer, Yovi a.k.a Microphone boy or Simmer, as he releases another beautiful song titled “All For You“.

The song was produced by 2flexing with Hawaiian Guitars by Funsho, live Sax by Ozedikus, bass guitars by Martinsbass, and Talking Drums by Ara. It was mixed & Mastered by Marqaimix.

His debut single “Amen” was released months ago and it enjoyed great remixes with Lil Kesh, Mayorkun, Fanicko and Ary.

