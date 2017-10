Davolee elevates the weekend with a brand new street banger, collaborating with his label boss Olamide in “Oya Gbeff.”

Following tracks like “Festival Bar” and “Cirocing,” the Atarodo of YBNL (Davolee) takes listeners on a street banger “Oya Gbeff.”

The Young John-produced vibe features a chorus from Olamide Baddo, as the pair showcases their undeniable chemistry.

Listen and Download below:

Download