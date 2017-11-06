40fication For Your Glorification! Abraham Great set to Celebrate his 40th Birthday in Style

It will be glitz and glamour in the UK as renowned Nigerian born UK based pastor, music director, singer, writer and business magnate, Abraham Great celebrates his 40th Birthday in style.

The event tagged 40fication For Your Glorification will not only witness the birthday celebration of the magnate who has spent most of his life serving and helping people by adding values but also used to launch the sophomore “Next Level” album by The Greats, a music group comprising of Abraham Great himself and his super talented and harmonious wife “Queen Great” and a Book Launch.

Date: Today, November 6th, 2017.

Time: 6pm – 11pm

Venue: The Ridgeway Centre, Featherstone Road, Wolverton Milton Keynes, MK125th.

Abraham Great is the Director and founder of Golden Pen Publishing which is a division of Golden Pen Ltd in United Kingdom and has published over 40 books. The family owns several other businesses from advocacy to transportation, consultancy, properties and education. He has spent the most part of his life helping people to move from story to glory and to discover their purpose and goals in life. He has been described as one of the best but still hidden teacher of the Bible that has come of out of Nigeria.

The Next Level album on the other hand is a 10-tracker album produced by the veteran music producer, Wole Oni and featured collaborations with multiple award winning Saxophonist, Mike Aremu, Segun Obe, Agboola Shadare, Isaac Gerald and Pastor Gabriel Eziachi, all of whom would be present and also performing on the evening. Similarly attending are the Okochas, Tosin Ajolore and several high profile dignitaries.

40fication For Your Glorification will be hosted by comedian “MC SACO” and will take place at the Ridgeway Centre, Wolverton Mill South, Milton Keynes United Kingdom

