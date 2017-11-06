TEDxGbagada Presents “Bold Ideas” – A Celebration of Ingenuity | November 11th

TEDxGbagada is pleased to announce the third edition of its conference scheduled to hold on November 11, 2017 at The Zone Centre, Gbagada Lagos. This year’s event which is themed ‘Bold Ideas’ will bring together Nigeria’s best scientists, entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and reformers to share ideas that will spark deep discussions and change our society.

TEDxGbagada began in 2015 with the theme ‘Let there be light’ and speakers such as Bovi, Juliet Ehimuan Chiazor, Bayo Omoboriowo, Taofick Okoya, Timi Dakolo and Mark Essien amongst others have graced the stage with their ideas in 2015 and 2016. This year’s conference aspires to impact its audience and cause them to reshape their boundaries of ability and reality. The talks at this event will spark audacious ideas for our society that challenge our present reality and upend the status quo.

Last month, the TEDxGbagada Salon event with a focus on “The Future of Tech in Africa” took place and featured speakers such as Samuel Odeloye (Lara.ng), Mayokun Fadeyibi (OLX), Mark Essien (Hotels.ng), Joshua Chibueze (Sharphire, PiggyBank and PushCV), Onome Enakerapkor (GCGT Winner 2016), Jo-Deep (Musical Artiste), Deepankar Rustagi (CEO, VConnect) and Oremeyi Akah (Interswitch, Chief Core Operating Officer).

Expect nothing less with the 2017 conference speaker lineup which include:

Adenike Oyetunde, On Air Personality, Lawyer and Founder, Amputees United Initiative, an organisation that provides support for amputees.

Osa Okunkpolor popularly known as Osa7, an Urban GFX and Graffiti Artist, with a passion for telling stories using contemporary art.

Niniola Soleye, Managing Director of the Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) Health Trust, working to keep society safe from public health threats through the advancement of infection control practices, hygiene and sanitation behaviors.

Also speaking are: Dr Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri – a multi-award winning Mental Health Physician and Advocate.

Sam Ogbole, Co-founder, PS Nutraceuticals.

Tolu Erogbogbo – culinary extraordinaire and Founder CookieJar.

We will also have performances by Onome (GCGT Winner in 2016) and the Illuminate Theatre Dance Group. It promises to be an exciting and inspirational event.

Speaking on the event, licensee and organizer, TEDxGbagada, Mercy Akamo said: “This event represents everything original. It is a celebration of bold ideas changing the way we do things right here in Africa. Nigerians are bursting with innovations and several of these innovations are beginning to take shape and define human interactions. We hope this platform will inspire the attendees to begin to think positively and learn new things.”

