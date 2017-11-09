BellaNaija

Adenike Adebayo of The Screening Room reviews “Potato Pohtato” | Watch on BN TV

On a new episode of The Screening Room, vlogger Adenike Adebayo reviews “Potato Pohtato

Potato Pohtato follows a divorced couple who decide to share equal space in their ex-matrimonial home and they soon realize that the ingenious idea is easier said than done. Bent on flexing their egos and scoring points, the two implore various hilarious tactics that soon inflames emotions and turns an already complicated situation into a roller coaster ride.

The movie stars OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas, Joke Silva, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Chris Attoh, Lala Akindoju and more.

Watch:

