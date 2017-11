Riding off the positive reception to his recently released single “Get Loose“, AbOriginal Music’s lover boy, Tee Jewel returns with yet another irresistible song, the uptempo, Afro Pop jam “Omo Aye“.

Written, produced, mixed and mastered by Tee Jewel, “Omo Aye” is a wavy, radio-friendly pop hit that’s further evidence of the versatile artiste’s musical prowess, and a song that’s sure to get any party moving.

Listen and Download below:

Download