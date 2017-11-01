BellaNaija

Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack

Award-winning singer, Iyanya who is basking in the success of his just concluded European tour follows up with the release of new smoking hot photos.

The super cool photos were released on his birthday yesterday.

The shoot was done in the beautiful city of Zurich, Switzerland.

Iyanya’s latest photo release also serves as teaser to a new song, “Iyanu“. The singer has enjoyed a successful spell with the release of his successful EP, “Signature“.

See photos below:

Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack Mr Oreo! 🍪 Birthday Boy Iyanya is a snack

Photography: Omar/@directedbyomar

Stylist: Travis TheCreator/@travisthecreator_

