New Music: CDQ – Bye Bye Poverty

As the year winds to a close, NSNS boss CDQ is paying his goodbyes with this new single titled “Bye Bye Poverty“, a song of prayer.
The track was produced by Hique.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
01.11.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
As the year winds to a close, NSNS boss CDQ is paying his goodbyes with this new single titled “Bye Bye Poverty“, a song of prayer.
The track was produced by Hique.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline