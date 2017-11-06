Davido to round off ’30 Billion Tour’ with First Headline Concert in Nigeria in 5 Years

Nigerian superstar Davido is set to round off his spectacular year on a high with his first headline concert in Nigeria in five years.

The singer rode on the back of two mega hit singles “IF” and “Fall” to go on a “30 Billion World Tour“. The “30 Billion Africa Tour” followed the 30 Billion World Tour, which he will now round up with a headline concert at Eko Hotel, Lagos on the 27th of December, 2017.

The singer shared the above photo on his Instagram page and wrote:

It’s been a crazy year for me on so many levels and we are just kicking off! We said we were going back to basics and that’s exactly we are doing; my first headline show in Lagos in five years!! We’ve toured the world this year it’s only right we end it all in my home town – Lagos! It’s going to be crazy! Get ready, December 27th is going to be on a different level! #30BG#ThePlug Many surprises 😝