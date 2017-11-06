SA rapper Zakwe teams up with Cassper Nyovest & Musiholiq for New Music Video “Sebentin” (Dir. Kyle Lewis) | WATCH

Arcade Content’s Kyle Lewis took some time out of advertising to direct “Sebentin” (Haters), Zakwe’s eye-popping new music video featuring Cassper Nyovest and Musiholiq.

Nasty C’s “Bad Hair“, Kyle’s previous music video for Mabala Noise, topped the Apple Music charts and won a string of accolades, including the highest award in the music video category at this year’s Loerie Awards and the Visible Spectrum Award for the best cinematography of the year.

Shot in ominous black and white by DOP Pierre De Villiers, “Sebentin” has all the trademarks of another Kyle Lewis classic, from Kaley Meyer’s spooky styling to Stephen du Plessis’s rapid-fire edit, but the real joy is in watching three of South Africa’s best rappers trying to one-up each other.

It’s another breakthrough for Zakwe, the Durban rapper who’s opened for Kanye West and won Best Lyricist at the SA Hip Hop Awards, Best Hip Hop Artist at the Metro FM Awards, and Best Vernacular Hip Hop at the South African Traditional Music Awards, not to mention five SAMA nominations.

Watch the video below:

