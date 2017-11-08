Edward Enninful unveils First British Vogue Cover featuring Adwoa Aboah



Ghanaian-born Edward Enninful who was confirmed as the new editor of British Vogue in April this year has produced his first cover featuring mixed-race model and activist Adwoa Aboah.

As the first man and the first black person to take on the role, this December 2017 issue addresses diversity and inclusivity in fashion.

The cover photo which was styled by Edward himself and photographed by Steven Meisel shows Adwoa Aboah wearing a Marc Jacobs dress and turban with diamond earrings. Channelling 70s beauty with blue eyeshadow and glossy red lips done by makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Announcing the latest issue, Edward Enninful said:

The December 2017 issue is dedicated to Great Britain and the creatives who represent it at home and abroad. Welcome to the #NewVogue. Enjoy!

Read the cover story on www.vogue.com

_______________________________________________________________________

For more news on African fashion, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com