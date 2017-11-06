BellaNaija

The MTN Pulse House Party is Almost Here! #WhatIf Falz shows up to Party with You?

06.11.2017

MTN Pulse House Party#WhatIf I told you your week is gonna be lit?

#WhatIf you’re about to be pleasantly surprised?

#WhatIf Falzthebahdguy shows up at your doorstep?

Yes! You read that right!

Falzthebahdguy is ready to give you a November to remember!

Courtesy of the Pulse movement, Falz with some other notable celebs will be storming houses across the country with the #PulseHouseParty this month.

Want Falz and friends to bring the party to you?

Follow @MTNNG on Twitter, Instagram and MTN Nigeria on Facebook. Visit the link in their bio and fill the form to invite Falz to your house!

Get ready for the surprise of a lifetime!

Remember, we are Pulse! #ItsWhoWeAre.

