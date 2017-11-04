Herbert Wigwe, GT Bank, Oluwatoyin Sanni announced as West Africa Winners for AABLA 2017

The 7th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) in Partnership with CNBC Africa announced the winners of the West Africa leg at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

VIP guests, media and stakeholders joined the West Africa finalists, as they went head to head for the sought-after AABLA™ regional trophy, in their individual categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director ABN Group West Africa, Frederic VandeVyver noted: “Tonight is about celebrating these entrepreneurs and their great leadership. When one looks at the characteristics that is associated with leadership – such as vision, confidence, and determination – we all agree that these are often characteristics required for success. Coupled with this one also believes that truly effective leaders are distinguished by a high degree of emotional intelligence, which includes self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills.”

The AABLA™ West Africa winners were announced as follows:

Young Business Leader of the Year Presented by Lancaster University Ghana

Alloysius Attah, Co-Founder and CEO of Farmerline

Business Woman of the Year

Oluwatoyin Sanni, Group CEO of United Capital Group

Entrepreneur of the Year

Mustapha Njie, CEO of TAF Africa Homes

Company of the Year

Guaranty Trust Bank

Business Leader of the Year

Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank

The winners will now go on to compete with Southern and East African winners in the AABLA™ Finale on November 30th in Sandton, which will be broadcast on CNBC Africa on December 7th.

The AABLA™ West Africa judging process was done in conjunction with Lagos Business School. The highlights of the West Africa AABLA™ will be broadcast on CNBC Africa on November 9th at 9pm CAT.

For more information, visit www.aablawards.com and follow the 7th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) in Partnership with CNBC Africa on Twitter: @aablawards and #AABLA2017.