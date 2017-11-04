BellaNaija

Alain Gomis’ ‘Félicité’ brings #AFRIFF2017 to a close with Joke Silva, Hilda Dokubo & Ufuoma McDermott in Attendance!

04.11.2017

Félicité, the puzzling, heartfelt music drama directed by Senegalese filmmaker Alain Gomis closed the 2017 edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) yesterday, at Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Lekki Lagos.

Attending the closing ceremony were Nollywood stars Sambassa Nzeribe, Kunle Idowu, Hilda Dokubo, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Charles Novia, Joke Silva, Mahmood Ali-Balogun and more.

Following the screening, the festival train moved to BNatural spa, in Victoria Island for an after party which had the stars mingling with members of the jury as well as members of the film community.

Photo Credit: @adeoluadeniyiphotography

