ArtXLagos Day 1: Emir Sanusi, Mo Abudu, Genevieve Nnaji attend VIP Preview

The 2017 edition of ART X Lagos opened last night as guests such as Mo Abudu, Genevieve Nnaji, Segun Demuren, Denola Grey, Eunice Omole, Kemi Adetiba and more flocked the VIP preview of this year’s array of featured works and installations.

The 3-day art fair will feature 14 leading international art galleries and over 60 artists from 15 countries across Africa and the Diaspora.

ART X Lagos was declared open by Special Guest, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II (CON), Emir of Kano. The Emir was joined by Minister of Information & Culture Lai Mohammed and a wide array of dignitaries from corporate and social Nigeria, as he completed the opening formalities.

Femi Gbajabiamila, NIMASA boss Dakuku Peterside, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele were also in attendance.

In only its 2nd year, ART X Lagos has already emerged as the leading international art fair in West Africa.

With the success of its 2016 maiden edition which drew an audience of over 5,000, the 2017 edition promises a much larger turnout and record of sales and engagements.

To attend ART X Lagos, register at the venue, Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

See photos below!



