BellaNaija

Inspired!

Here’s how to Win a FREE Ticket to 2017 TEDxGbagada Conference – “Bold Ideas” – holding November 11th

08.11.2017 at By 2 Comments

Hello BellaNaijarians,

It’s giveaway time again! We have TEN tickets for TEDxGbagada Conference set to hold this Saturday, November 11th 2017, and we want to give them to TEN lucky BNers!

This year’s #TEDxGbagada conference which is themed ‘Bold Ideas’ will bring together Nigeria’s best scientists, entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and reformers to share ideas that will spark deep discussions and change our society.

What do you need to do to win?

  • Tell us the theme of the first TEDxGbagada conference and the year it held.

To win you must…

  • … have commented on BellaNaija in the last 6 months or have written an article in the last one year.
  • … be available to attend the event. (Since the event is a production, your seats will be given to others if you are not there by the time it’s to begin).

The first 10 correct answers (from persons who qualify) will be picked.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2017
Time: 10AM
Venue: The Zone Center, beside UPS, Gbagada.

Competition closes 12PM (WAT) tomorrow, November 9th, 2017. Goodluck!

2 Comments on Here’s how to Win a FREE Ticket to 2017 TEDxGbagada Conference – “Bold Ideas” – holding November 11th
  • AREMU SESAN November 8, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    THEME : LET THERE BE LIGHT
    DATE : SEPTEMBER 11 2015

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Funmilola November 8, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Theme: let there be light
    Date: September 19, 2015.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Back When Feat. Naeto C Davido 3:38
  2. Dami Duro Davido 4:09
  3. Ekuro Davido 3:27
  4. Gobe Davido 3:50
  5. Aye Davido 3:55
  6. One of A Kind Davido 3:27
  7. Skelewu Davido 3:10
  8. Tchelete (Good Life) feat. Mafikizolo Davido 4:00
  9. The Sound feat. Uhuru & DJ Buckz Davido 3:41
  10. The Money feat. Olamide Davido 3:42
  11. IF Davido 3:59
  12. Fall Davido 4:00

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija