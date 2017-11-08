Here’s how to Win a FREE Ticket to 2017 TEDxGbagada Conference – “Bold Ideas” – holding November 11th

Hello BellaNaijarians,

It’s giveaway time again! We have TEN tickets for TEDxGbagada Conference set to hold this Saturday, November 11th 2017, and we want to give them to TEN lucky BNers!

This year’s #TEDxGbagada conference which is themed ‘Bold Ideas’ will bring together Nigeria’s best scientists, entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and reformers to share ideas that will spark deep discussions and change our society.

What do you need to do to win?

Tell us the theme of the first TEDxGbagada conference and the year it held.

To win you must…

… have commented on BellaNaija in the last 6 months or have written an article in the last one year.

… be available to attend the event. (Since the event is a production, your seats will be given to others if you are not there by the time it’s to begin).

The first 10 correct answers (from persons who qualify) will be picked.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2017

Time: 10AM

Venue: The Zone Center, beside UPS, Gbagada.

Competition closes 12PM (WAT) tomorrow, November 9th, 2017. Goodluck!