How Maureen surprised Blossom Chukwujekwu with an Intimate Birthday Dinner 😍

Love is sure a beautiful thing!
Blossom Chukwujekwu celebrated his birthday yesterday, November 4th and while he was going about his day accepting prayers, gifts and every other thing people send for birthdays, his wife Maureen was planning an intimate dinner for the both of them.
And the execution? Beautiful! Blossom was serenaded by Nino Charmaine and from his looks, smiles and general demeanor, you could tell he was having a good time… she too.
Maureen shared clips from the night on her Instagram
Watch (it’s a 2-part clip so click the arrow icon on the right to see part 2):
Madam! Madam! Madam! Take your relationship off social media. Na advice o. Happy birthday blossom….
Do relationships thrive better off social media? Or is this one of those types of advice that the crowd gives that means nothing? The point of keeping relationship off social media is so that no one will laugh when it breaks up abi? What if you keep it off and it still breaks up? What if you don’t keep it off and it doesn’t break off? Social media has nothing to do with the success or failure of any marriage abeg. Do you!
blossom sure loves his missus…..