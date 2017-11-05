How Maureen surprised Blossom Chukwujekwu with an Intimate Birthday Dinner 😍

Love is sure a beautiful thing!

Blossom Chukwujekwu celebrated his birthday yesterday, November 4th and while he was going about his day accepting prayers, gifts and every other thing people send for birthdays, his wife Maureen was planning an intimate dinner for the both of them.

And the execution? Beautiful! Blossom was serenaded by Nino Charmaine and from his looks, smiles and general demeanor, you could tell he was having a good time… she too.

Maureen shared clips from the night on her Instagram

Watch (it’s a 2-part clip so click the arrow icon on the right to see part 2):

Happy Birthday Babyyyyyyyy😂💃❤️… Thank you @ninocharmaine you Guys ROCK!!!!! Surprise Dinner #ForTwo😍 #NailedIt💃💃 A post shared by Asa B (@redvigor) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT