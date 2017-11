We are so inspired by this.

In this chat with Media Room Hub, OAP Adenike Oyetunde explains how being diagnosed with cancer led to the amputation of her leg in 2006.

She also explains how it has been for her since then and how she rose above all the challenges to become the strong and successful person she is today.

She also gives the scoop on her forthcoming book titled “My Journey“, where she recounts her story.

Watch the inspiring video below: