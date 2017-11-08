BellaNaija

Sir Dauda unveils double release with "Kalakuta" Music Video & New Single "Street is Gold"

Sir Dauda has announced December 8 as the release date for his first body of work – “Elements Project“.

To herald this announcement, the self-acclaimed Keeper of The Deep Shop and jungle funk artist releases the video to the 2016 – released single “Kalakuta” and a new single off the EP- “Streets is Gold”.

Produced by Sizzle Pro, Streets is Gold is a funky tune with a mixture of alternative and afro-beat sound.

The seven track debut EP will be released under The Deep Shop imprint.

Watch the music video for “Kalakuta” below:

Listen to “Streets is Gold” below:

