“The stories are true” – Louis C.K. admits Sexual Harassment Accusations

Comedian Louis C.K. has in a statement admitted to sexual misconduct against 5 women, and has apologized for it.
The stories are true, he said, and he added that what he did was an abuse of power.
Read his full statement below:
I want to address the stories told to The New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not.
These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was O.K. because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly. I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position. I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it. There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with. I wish I had reacted to their admiration of me by being a good example to them as a man and given them some guidance as a comedian, including because I admired their work.
The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them. I’d be remiss to exclude the hurt that I’ve brought on people who I work with and have worked with who’s professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this, including projects currently in production: the cast and crew of Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and I Love You, Daddy. I deeply regret that this has brought negative attention to my manager Dave Becky who only tried to mediate a situation that I caused. I’ve brought anguish and hardship to the people at FX who have given me so much The Orchard who took a chance on my movie. and every other entity that has bet on me through the years. I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother.
I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen. Thank you for reading.
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation
Comedian Louis C.K. has in a statement admitted to sexual misconduct against 5 women, and has apologized for it……………….u just messedup by apologizing,…big time
John… you’re a lowlife! And for once I join you in blaming a woman. Yes! I fully agree with your past comments that your mother’s womb was indeed the worst place for a child to have been concieved… seeing as successfully incubated a piece of thrash like you when her body should have cut off the food/oxygen supply. Shame! Her pumpum just went through all that trauma for nothing.
Feeling better now Hadiza….u just proved my point,As I said u women are the biggest looser
No. Again, your mother is the loser for not discarding you…even though she knew your pops was an abusive loser.
Now to the topic at hand… hahaha! You got so emotional you couldn’t even spell or construct a proper sentence. Such an unintelligent fellow, you also couldn’t even apply logic to a simple situation like this one. Lets see… your POS boyfriend up there just apologized, so guess who’s winning right now? Definitely not you and your woman-hating ilk. So you Mr. man are definitely continuing the family tradition. LOSING.
Bellanaija. why should you post a comment as disgusting as John’s? If it were tea on one of your faves, you wouldn’t have posted it! And you will happily partake in Women Empowerment Programs but you will post a comment saying a man shouldn’t have apologized for sexual predatory. SMH y’all kill me!
My sister easy oooo!!! its BN nah!!! in another report, a guy has accused Marie Carrey of sexual assult but ofcourse BN will not carry it…welcome to the fold!!!
You have no idea! Watch them remove the comment now that I’ve left a well-deserved response for him. Well that’s the best case scenario… cos they could even decide delete my replies and leave Johns’. Yes! They’ve done that before. Such blatant hypocrisy and self-contradictory behavior.
Whatever it may take… my mission here onwards is to be a crass and foul-mouthed troll to these pigs that BN continues to protect and enable. Two can play that game.
@OJ just shut it! BN reports EVERYTHING… stop conflating issues. The fact that they post nasty comments from idiots like you is very different from you straight-up lying they are under-reporting news. Oh yes! I know you’re one of the woman-hating fools on this blog.
Can you all take it easy?! Calm down with the aggression, haba, these are strangers you don’t know and would never know.
Also, you can put a foolish person in check without dragging their MOTHER into the conversation.