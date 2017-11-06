Exposed! Sujimoto’s 1 Billion Naira Secret

Sujimoto Construction has just raised over 1 Billion Naira from local investors for its ongoing mystery project in Banana Island, Lagos. The fact that such a secretive project could raise such a substantial investment completely from local investors has lent credibility and confidence to the Nigerian Real Estate Industry.

Inside sources claim that the project, which has been kept a secret by Sujimoto boss, Sijibomi Ogundele, is a development of extremely luxurious terrace houses in the heart of Africa’s most expensive neighborhood. The name and full description of this ongoing project are still unknown.

Sources speculate that this hefty investment is the reason why Ogundele took to social media to post a cryptic message: “THE STORM IS OVER” and declare his marriage plans. The social media world was shaken and women went into a frenzy as the Billionaire Real Estate Mogul promised to crown one lucky woman with a mind-blowing proposal, accompanied by generous gifts of a Rolls Royce and a house in Banana Island.

We ponder with the rest of Nigeria – is this mystery project a come-back for Sujimoto Construction, the developer, and promoter of the abandoned Lorenzo project which was supposed to be Africa’s tallest residential building? As we watch and wait, only time will tell.

