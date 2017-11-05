BellaNaija

Inspired!

Traffic Reporter mocked for her Looks Hits Back with Positivity & the Internet is Loving It!

05.11.2017 at By 1 Comment

Demetria Obilor

Demetria Obilor had only spent 2 weeks in her new job as a traffic reporter for a Dallas TV station when a Facebook user – one of the station’s viewers – began body-shaming her.

The user shared a photo of the reporter on her page, saying that she “looks ridiculous”.

“She’s a 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress and looks ridiculous,” she said, adding that she’ll no longer watch the news channel.

It wasn’t until a Twitter user @fabfreshandfly shared a screenshot of the statement, with him and Chance the Rapper taking a stand against it, that it went viral.

Demetria, 26, who had been a traffic reporter in Las Vegas with 4 years in the profession, made a video reply filled with positivity and appreciation for those who are standing by her.

Speaking to NBC News, Demetria said: “I’m not a 16/18, but even if I was, for you to try to call out my size like that to hurt me or discriminate against me, I’m not for that.”

She added: “When you get older and you’re in the news people warn you that, ‘Hey, you’re going to be under a harsh lens. People are going to critique you, people are going to say mean things about you’.”

“It’s not about my unhurt feelings,” she said. “It’s about what’s acceptable in society and how we, as people in the media, we have to make things right.”

It is however, not the first time she has been attacked for her looks. See one below:

Social media users are showing support to the Demetria and we applaud how she kept things positive.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @demetriaobilor

1 Comments on Traffic Reporter mocked for her Looks Hits Back with Positivity & the Internet is Loving It!
  • Stephen Ron Wells November 5, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Love you babe
    Your everything
    Godbless

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija