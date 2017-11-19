BellaNaija

Two a Dem! All the 🔥 Couples at #BAAD2017

19.11.2017 at By 14 Comments

Adesua Etomi and Banky W are getting traditionally hitched today.

We’ve been bringing you all the updates from this beautiful union.

Click HERE to see the #AsoEbiBella updates with all the fabulous photos of guests.

Click HERE for first photos.

Now, here are the hot couples who came out dressed to impress.

2Baba & Annie Idibia

Jude & Ify Okoye

Tunde Demuren & Toolz

Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim

Noble & Chioma Igwe

Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Tola & Onohi Odunsi

Sound Sultan and Farida Lasisi

Photo Credit: Instagram

14 Comments on Two a Dem! All the 🔥 Couples at #BAAD2017
  • Ebuka and Cynthia are lit November 19, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Ebuka’s Agbada is still giving me life. CHOI

    Love this! 216 Reply
  • Bikini Body November 19, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Bobby boulders! Love u and onohi too much. Cool headed and nice dude.

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • Simi November 19, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    At this point, I’m ready to crown Annie Idibia for the ladies. Probably because she went with classic.

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • Simi November 19, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Also wondering whether it is the material that doesn’t do well with manoeuvring it on the machine because some styles seem like the general idea was great but the executed idea was off

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Lilo November 19, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    How did Juliet enter this?

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • tunmi November 19, 2017 at 11:37 pm

      She’s coupled with someone.

      Love this! 44
  • tunmi November 19, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Iceberg Slim’s profile is cute! He looks pretty cute when he smiles

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • onetallgirl November 20, 2017 at 2:26 am

    Best couple for me is a tie between ebuka and cynthia and tunde and toolz! I LOVE this aso ebi material!! It looks sooo pretty and all the ladies look so elegant!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Nonya November 20, 2017 at 5:33 am

    Lol Farida a.k.a Chichi

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • olanna+odenigbo November 20, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Never paid them much attention, but oddly enough my favourite was Juliet and Iceberg……that’s one helluva gorgeous photo.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Madam D November 21, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Love Onohiiii ,lukin radiant & her boo

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Madam D November 21, 2017 at 2:43 am

    Ebuka killed it with his shoulder drapes aka agbada, very dapper

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Madam D November 21, 2017 at 2:46 am

    Den Annine. & 2 Face, badass combo !……Annie neva luked so chic ! Muah muah muah

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • naa November 21, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    i taught you said couples……not boyfriend and girlfriend.

    Love this! 8 Reply
