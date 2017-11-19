Two a Dem! All the 🔥 Couples at #BAAD2017

Adesua Etomi and Banky W are getting traditionally hitched today.
We’ve been bringing you all the updates from this beautiful union.
Now, here are the hot couples who came out dressed to impress.
Ebuka’s Agbada is still giving me life. CHOI
Bobby boulders! Love u and onohi too much. Cool headed and nice dude.
At this point, I’m ready to crown Annie Idibia for the ladies. Probably because she went with classic.
Also wondering whether it is the material that doesn’t do well with manoeuvring it on the machine because some styles seem like the general idea was great but the executed idea was off
How did Juliet enter this?
She’s coupled with someone.
Iceberg Slim’s profile is cute! He looks pretty cute when he smiles
Best couple for me is a tie between ebuka and cynthia and tunde and toolz! I LOVE this aso ebi material!! It looks sooo pretty and all the ladies look so elegant!
Lol Farida a.k.a Chichi
Never paid them much attention, but oddly enough my favourite was Juliet and Iceberg……that’s one helluva gorgeous photo.
Love Onohiiii ,lukin radiant & her boo
Ebuka killed it with his shoulder drapes aka agbada, very dapper
Den Annine. & 2 Face, badass combo !……Annie neva luked so chic ! Muah muah muah
i taught you said couples……not boyfriend and girlfriend.