Uti Nwachukwu, Chris Attoh feature in Pappaz Attirez latest Lookbook

Nigerian bespoke fashion brand Pappaz Attirez has unveiled its latest ageless-inspired collection themed The Peerless Collection.

This collection shows an easy, yet simplistic vision that embodies masculinity, fluidity, diversity, and functionality. The designer serves a range of well-tailored fabrics to define an African man standing next to his other half who doesn’t shy away from androgyny without taking away her feminism, displaying a perfect mix of ease and comfort.

The collection is for the man and woman who are unapologetic about their freedom and desire to look ravishing yet minimalist. The peerless collection features pieces appropriate for a young adult and also appealing to the older demographic. From stylish cutouts, a face cap to structured tailoring the collection is indeed ageless.

See the full lookbook

Credits

Designer: Pappaz Attirez | @Pappaz_attirez

Styling and Creative Direction: Adedeji Abidemi for @Styledbybie

Photography: Rob Media | @Rob_Media

Makeup: Chiddy | @Chiddy_Jenny, and Lilian | @lilian_beauty

Models: Chris Attoh | @Chrisattoh, Ninalowo Bolanle | @iamnino_b, Latifah Rahman, Uti Nwachukwu | @siruti

Sandals: 313eko Shoes | @313eko