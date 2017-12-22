BellaNaija

Theatre Lovers! Win Free Tickets to watch Adesewa The Musical this Festive Season | Dec. 23rd- 25th

Adesewa

Thespian Family theatre & Productions last month announced the biggest musical show this December in Lagos Adesewa the musical after the company celebrated its 15th year anniversary. The Musical produced by Ayo Jaiyesimi and Floyd Igbo as Assistant Director features great acts such as Veteran actor Tunji Sotimirin, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, William Benson, Efe Mayford-orhorha, Hency Arnold and others.

The 90 minutes musical ‘Adesewa’s theatrical performance tells the story of how the girl with the Golden Voice ‘Adesewa’ manages to keep her passion alive despite the ups and downs in her life. She turns to her passion to strive through tough times.

Thespian Family threatre is giving out tickets to ensure theatre fans watch the biggest and most intriguing musical in Lagos, showing on the 23rd, 24th & 25th of December 2017.

How to participate to win tickets ‘Tag and Win’

  1. Follow @Thespianfamily on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
  2. Post a tweet using the hashtag #Adesewathemusical and tag @Thespianfamily
  3. The tweet should include at least 4 of your friends you want to watch the musical with.
  4. Get your friends to Retweet your post or Like your post.

Thespian Family theatre is giving out 20 tickets to four lucky fans. Each winner will get 5 tickets for their crew to see the musical this December.

