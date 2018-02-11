Delicious Food, Exciting Gifts and Lots of Love! BBN Wonderland Breakfast with Lancome

BBN Wonderland 3 was so beautiful!

Following the epic weekend of pampering, Baileys and bonding, the BBN Wonderland brides to be were treated to a luxe breakfast with even more exciting goodies at Adela’s Flowers, courtesy of Lancome.

True to Lancome tradition, the theme was floral love, and our brides didn’t disappoint in their floral ensembles. The ladies were welcomed by single stem roses, and a Lancome makeup station in addition to a delectable breakfast.



Hosted by Amanda Osikilo, there were countless awww moments. At the intimate event planned by Glam Brand Agency which is the official PR company for Lancome in Nigeria, each bride to be shared their remarkable love story with details of how they met their significant others as well as the inside scoop of their proposals.





After breakfast, the ladies were given the opportunity to win Lancome goodies by partaking in the fun and games. They were also introduced to Lancome’s resident makeup artist- Demola Adebiyi who shed light on 2018 bridal trends and a couple of his favourite looks.





Uche Pedro of BellaNaija and BellaNaija Weddings gave the brides to be a few key nuggets on loving oneself in marriage and Ufuoma Udjoh, Baileys Nigeria Brand Manager also gave an emotional farewell while wishing the brides the best. Bola Balogun CEO and founder of Glam Brand Agency couldn’t hide her excitement as she spoke with incredible passion about working with BBN Wonderland for the past three years and also mentioned this will be a productive year for Lancome in Nigeria with several projects in the works.

Breakfast concluded with uncontrollable excitement and long hugs as the brides=to-be were gifted Lancome goodie bags comprising of La Vie Est Belle perfume, Dreamtone serum, Hydrazen moisturizer, Nutrix Royal hand cream, Absolu Rouge lipstick, Absolu Velours lipstick, Juicy Shaker, Ombré Hypnose eyeshadow and Miracle Cushion compact.