BellaNaija Weddings presents Jamila & Bunu’s Enchanting Wedding in Kaduna, Maiduguri and Abuja #Leofest18

Jamila and Bunu (Umar) were introduced by their mutual friend who felt they would be right for each other (talk about friends that know *wink*). The bride knew from the first date that her groom was the one.
Here’s a little back story of how they met. Look out for the description of each ceremony in between the pictures.
How We Met
By The Bride, Jamila
I was introduced to Umar through a friend who literally just told me she gave someone my number. I was like why, who, how, lol! This instantly sparked my curiosity. After a few days, he sent the most polite message asking if we could talk, which I, of course, said yes to. We got talking and I found myself enjoying every conversation more and more. After two weeks of talking almost every day, we agreed to meet up. I pretty much knew from that day that he was the perfect man for me and the rest is now history.
Umar’s Version
My wife was introduced to me by our mutual friend. I had a brief, work-related chat with my friend and she decided to reward me by introducing me to Jamila. I got her number and called. After a few calls, we decided to meet up at her place. We met a few times and I felt the connection almost immediately, it was real and strong. The journey started last year and here we are.
Our Proposal
By The Groom, Umar
Hmmm, I could tell she knew I was going to propose but when and where was unknown, which I deliberately kept away from her. Days passed by and the perfect opportunity presented itself but I hesitated because I was nervous. Before the proposal, I went on Youtube to rehearse “how to propose”. I watched all sorts to get me prepared. In picking the perfect place, I had to go earlier to arrange for the big event. Everybody was cooperative and we got two reserved seats. I actually still called a friend to discuss my nervousness, which I still had until the very moment.
On the day of the proposal, after we eat our food, I gave the go ahead and the ring arrived. I went down on my knee, still shaking and gave the famous speech of life and she said YES!
Mother’s Lunch in Kaduna
The Kamu is a traditional event shared across Hausa, Kanuri and Fulani cultures, which literally means ‘catching the bride’. During this event, the groom’s family members come to negotiate a price with the bride’s friends for them to release the bride and reveal her face. Once paid, the bride is unveiled and sprayed with henna/perfume which signifies that she is now theirs.
Reception Dinner in Abuja
Credits
Pre-Wedding
Photography: @bighweddings
Makeup: @brushesnpencils
Garden Set: @perfectintegrateddecor
Kamun Amarya in Kaduna
Catering: @mpk_caterings
Budan Kai in Maiduguri
Reception Dinner in Abuja
Hey. BN
CONGRATS to the couple first.
Secondly we need to start seeing normal weddings on here. Normal people. No politician or name aflliiated.i know you have many in your archives. Let’s celebrate all types of love. Half of us don’t relate to these 30 million weddings.
I want $10,000 budget weddings even 300,000 naiira weddings. Please❤️
I Don’t know about you o but i don’t think i want to see a 300,000 wedding. We all know what that looks like. No one is coming here for that.
It’s paid for. It’s usually part of the photography package and such packages are usually in six figures. BN will only post others if it’s gone viral
BN is a business. I don’t get it when people talk about posting ‘other’ types of weddings. Lavish weddings may assault some sensibilities but, it is what it is. Vote wisely come 2019.
If you want normal weddings go to Nairaland or watch NTA. Don’t be a dim wit.
So simply because she has a different point of view makes her a dimwit. I wonder for people like you, ever quick to resort to cheap insults.
@Ekoatheist, what makes her a dimwit? You clearly have no home training sa..
@Vee BN requests for photos of weddings they think are good enough for their website/viewers to post. They are not paid for this service. Please get your facts right before posting lies online
I knew I should have gone into this wedding business aeons ago. So much money in that sector.
She’s stunning.
Beautiful bride.
i missed this northern extravaganza. hml
Bride is beautiful the decor is breath taking
The “controversial” couple that broke arewa (northern) social media and started twitter tribal wars. May Allah bless your home and make yours one of the best. Keep being yourselves and shining through the hate. You can’t please everyone.
This wedding is making me want to turn into an elephant so that I can swallow CBN.
The bride is too pretty and elegant, pls after this keep your lives out of SM, may God bless you and keep your home.
HML to the couple!
But…Isn’t it this same north where they marry off underage girls to older men?? How come the elites marry off their ‘mature’ daughters to ‘their suppose’ love which is looking more like a monogamous union to me or is it just double standards?? the polygamy and underage law doesn’t apply to children of the rich and powerful??
Not coming off as a hater…just my observation…
that’s why education is important. The rich ones are educated and tend to get married after they are done with school as opposed to the poor who just offload their child to get married and reduce the burden of taking care of them.
beautiful bride ,kute groom,breath taking decor.i use to have beautiful dreams about how i wanted my wedding to b ,but…………..i have waited so long and so old now I just want a decent man to take me to court to seal deal.I am tired of dreaming