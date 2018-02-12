BellaNaija Weddings presents Jamila & Bunu’s Enchanting Wedding in Kaduna, Maiduguri and Abuja #Leofest18

Here’s a little back story of how they met. Look out for the description of each ceremony in between the pictures.

Jamila and Bunu (Umar) were introduced by their mutual friend who felt they would be right for each other (talk about friends that know *wink*). The bride knew from the first date that her groom was the one.

I was introduced to Umar through a friend who literally just told me she gave someone my number. I was like why, who, how, lol! This instantly sparked my curiosity. After a few days, he sent the most polite message asking if we could talk, which I, of course, said yes to. We got talking and I found myself enjoying every conversation more and more. After two weeks of talking almost every day, we agreed to meet up. I pretty much knew from that day that he was the perfect man for me and the rest is now history. Umar’s Version

My wife was introduced to me by our mutual friend. I had a brief, work-related chat with my friend and she decided to reward me by introducing me to Jamila. I got her number and called. After a few calls, we decided to meet up at her place. We met a few times and I felt the connection almost immediately, it was real and strong. The journey started last year and here we are.

Our Proposal

By The Groom, Umar Hmmm, I could tell she knew I was going to propose but when and where was unknown, which I deliberately kept away from her. Days passed by and the perfect opportunity presented itself but I hesitated because I was nervous. Before the proposal, I went on Youtube to rehearse “how to propose”. I watched all sorts to get me prepared. In picking the perfect place, I had to go earlier to arrange for the big event. Everybody was cooperative and we got two reserved seats. I actually still called a friend to discuss my nervousness, which I still had until the very moment.