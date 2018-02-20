BellaNaija

Black Girl Magic ❤️! Lupita Nyong’o & Danai Gurira at #BlackPanther South Africa Premiere

20.02.2018 at By 5 Comments

Hollywood stars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira attended the premiere of their blockbuster Black Panther in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday.

The actors were joined by their co-stars South African actors John Kani and Connie Chiume on the red carpet.

See photos below:

Lupita Nyong’o

Danai Guria

Lupita Nyong’o & Danai Guria

Connie Chiume, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Guria & John Kani

Photo Credit: @marvel

  • Dr Onyiaike February 20, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    That red dress is a statement dress 😍. I will like to watch black panther soon… the reviews have been great so far.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • onetallgirl February 20, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    I need Lupita’s dress and Danai’s bangles please.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Red February 21, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Ngwanu, where are the people crying that African actors weren’t cast in the movie?! BP’s Father is S.A, a Tribe leader too is S.A. Wetin come remain? 🤦🏽‍♀️

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Marsala February 21, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Ngwanu, where are the people crying that African actors weren’t cast in the movie?! BP’s Father is S.A, a Tribe leader too is S.A. Wetin come remain? 🤦🏽‍♀️

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Marie February 22, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I wish a big rated movie could do a premier too in Lagos…..

    Love this! 0 Reply
