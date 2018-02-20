Black Girl Magic ❤️! Lupita Nyong’o & Danai Gurira at #BlackPanther South Africa Premiere

Hollywood stars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira attended the premiere of their blockbuster Black Panther in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday.
The actors were joined by their co-stars South African actors John Kani and Connie Chiume on the red carpet.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @marvel
That red dress is a statement dress 😍. I will like to watch black panther soon… the reviews have been great so far.
I need Lupita’s dress and Danai’s bangles please.
Ngwanu, where are the people crying that African actors weren’t cast in the movie?! BP’s Father is S.A, a Tribe leader too is S.A. Wetin come remain? 🤦🏽♀️
I wish a big rated movie could do a premier too in Lagos…..