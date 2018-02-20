BellaNaija

Bolanle Olukanni, Olive Emodi, Deyemi Okanlawon speak on the Benefits of Volunteering at GHAV Summit

The GHAV Summit took place earlier this month on the 3rd of February 2018 at Laroche Leadership Foundation, Gbagada, Lagos, featuring panel discussions and speeches from key personalities in Nigeria. The first panel session moderated by Blessing Abani, featured media personalities, Olive Emodi, Ayo Mairo Ese and Mayowa Ekpo who spoke about the benefits of volunteering which include: experience, skills, visibility, respect and personal growth. They also spoke about the importance of mentorship and diligence on the journey to success.

The keynote address was given by Mercy Makinde who spoke about the identity of volunteers, stressing the fact that they are important contributors to the development of our communities with their selfless and priceless service. Speaking on how to treat volunteers, she mentions that “Volunteers should be treated with dignity and respect. They should be treated hospitably like your guests. Network with volunteers, connect with them”.

The second panel session, moderated by Ifechi Ezeanowi, featured discussions from Michael Sunbola of Lagos Food Bank Initiative and Dr Abosede Lewu of Girlsaide Initiative. They lectured guests on key steps needed to start their own NGOs. The groundbreaking speech was given by Ubong King who advised guests not to make money a motivation whilst volunteering in order to avoid disappointments. He mentions that “If you add value to others, value would be added to your service and to you”.

The third panel session featured Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman, Banke Sotomi of BeingJustB, Charles Onyenaucheya of Global Child Health and Tolulope Falowo of CancerAware Nigeria, who spoke on the importance of volunteering for mental health, personal growth and satisfaction, and how to be an extension of God in today’s world.

The event was well attended by influential guests such as Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and Deyemi Okanlawon, amongst others. The musical performance was given by Naya Rhythm. The event was proudly supported by Air France, KLM, BellaNaija, Exquisite Magazine, Fuze, Genevieve Magazine, Pidgin Blog, Pulse, YNaija, NTA10, Wilsons Lemonade, We Naturals and Shea Tribe.

