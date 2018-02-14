BN Cuisine: Bring Rome to Your Home for Valentine’s Day with this Italian Rigatoni Dinner Recipe

Today is Valentine’s Day and this Minced Beef Rigatoni dish is a perfect option whether you’re single, taken or celebrating the day with friends. This Italian pasta recipe by Wovenblends is a great way to create that special feeling of being in Italy for a romantic dinner on this special day of love. Bring the romantic streets of Rome to your home.
Rigatoni Recipe
- 1/2lb minced beef
- 4 cups rigatoni
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 tomato
- 1 onion (halved)
- 1 tsp tomato paste
- Cooking spray/olive oil
- 1 garlic clove
- 3 1/2 cups water (1/2 for blending & 3 for pasta)
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1tsp Italian seasoning/thyme
- Fresh basil leaves (6 stalks)
- 1-2tsps Black pepper
- 1tsp Paprika
- 1tbsp parmesan
- Salt and seasoning to taste
Instructions
- Roast tomato, 1 half of the onion, and bell pepper in oven for about 20-30mins
- While tomato mix is being roasted, cook pasta according to pack instructions. I like mine Al Dante
- When roasted ingredients are done, combine in a blender and pour in half a cup of water. Pulse till smooth
- In a frying pan/woke, pour in some olive oil or spray your pan. Then add in minced beef and cook till it is done
- Add in minced garlic and simmer for 10 seconds, then add tomato blend, tomato paste, remaining half chopped onions, 3 stalks fresh basil leaves (remaining three will go in later), salt, black pepper, Italian seasoning/thyme and paprika.
- Simmer for 5minutes, then add heavy cream and simmer for an additional 5minutes.
- Add in Parmesan cheese, and simmer for a few seconds before adding pasta. Stir thoroughly, then add in remaining basil leaves. Let simmer for a few seconds.
Dish and enjoy hot with a side of your choice.
More of a Chicken Lover? Try this Baked Chicken recipe by Wovenblends as well!