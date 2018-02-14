BN Cuisine: Bring Rome to Your Home for Valentine’s Day with this Italian Rigatoni Dinner Recipe

Today is Valentine’s Day and this Minced Beef Rigatoni dish is a perfect option whether you’re single, taken or celebrating the day with friends. This Italian pasta recipe by Wovenblends is a great way to create that special feeling of being in Italy for a romantic dinner on this special day of love. Bring the romantic streets of Rome to your home.

Rigatoni Recipe

1/2lb minced beef

4 cups rigatoni

1 red bell pepper

1 tomato

1 onion (halved)

1 tsp tomato paste

Cooking spray/olive oil

1 garlic clove

3 1/2 cups water (1/2 for blending & 3 for pasta)

1/2 cup heavy cream

1tsp Italian seasoning/thyme

Fresh basil leaves (6 stalks)

1-2tsps Black pepper

1tsp Paprika

1tbsp parmesan

Salt and seasoning to taste

Instructions

Roast tomato, 1 half of the onion, and bell pepper in oven for about 20-30mins

While tomato mix is being roasted, cook pasta according to pack instructions. I like mine Al Dante

When roasted ingredients are done, combine in a blender and pour in half a cup of water. Pulse till smooth

In a frying pan/woke, pour in some olive oil or spray your pan. Then add in minced beef and cook till it is done

Add in minced garlic and simmer for 10 seconds, then add tomato blend, tomato paste, remaining half chopped onions, 3 stalks fresh basil leaves (remaining three will go in later), salt, black pepper, Italian seasoning/thyme and paprika.

Simmer for 5minutes, then add heavy cream and simmer for an additional 5minutes.

Add in Parmesan cheese, and simmer for a few seconds before adding pasta. Stir thoroughly, then add in remaining basil leaves. Let simmer for a few seconds.

Dish and enjoy hot with a side of your choice.

