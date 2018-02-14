BellaNaija

It is 3-days to SLAY Festival 2018 and we are so excited about all the interesting activities lined up for the day.

In addition, BellaNaija Style will have a dedicated BN Style Station for:

  • #60SecondsSlay: This will include a festival themed makeup session for any BellaStylista interested to be done by renowned makeup artist Dodos Uvieghara and the exciting part is, she’ll do it in 60seconds!.
  • Photobooth: A fun session by PhotoGenic Photobooth
  • And lots of cool Street Style Snaps!

So come ready to show us you are a Street Style Slayer.

See you there!

1 Comments on Don’t Miss the BellaNaija Style Station at SLAY Festival this Saturday!
  • Elsie Eze February 15, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Sorry, What about the competition that Bellanaija was organizing to give out two free tickets to the slay festival?

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Post a comment

