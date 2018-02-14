Don’t Miss the BellaNaija Style Station at SLAY Festival this Saturday!

It is 3-days to SLAY Festival 2018 and we are so excited about all the interesting activities lined up for the day.
In addition, BellaNaija Style will have a dedicated BN Style Station for:
- #60SecondsSlay: This will include a festival themed makeup session for any BellaStylista interested to be done by renowned makeup artist Dodos Uvieghara and the exciting part is, she’ll do it in 60seconds!.
- Photobooth: A fun session by PhotoGenic Photobooth
- And lots of cool Street Style Snaps!
So come ready to show us you are a Street Style Slayer.
See you there!
Sorry, What about the competition that Bellanaija was organizing to give out two free tickets to the slay festival?