Love is in the Air! Makioba releases Romantic February 2018 Collection

Womenswear brand Makioba just unveiled its February 2018 lookbook for the season of love.
Adding to the brand’s already impressive plus size designs, the outfits range from figure-flattering midis to free-flowing dresses that transition from day to night effortlessly.
Sticking to a romantic theme, there is an abundance of floral motifs and embellishments that give a soft appeal. There is also an interjection of darker colours that can be worn long after the day of love. And, of course, lots of red.
See the full lookbook below:
Credits
Designer: Makioba | @MakiobaOfficial
Photography: Smiles Fotografi | @SmilesFotografi
Model: Tunmise Oshanisi | @everbold
Makeup: Damola Adeniji | @House_of_Aphrodity
Welfare: Maseba Bob-Manuel | @masebobmanuel
I actually love these pieces …and they are fabulous on the plus size model too. Really suits her figure. Well done
lovely dresses
lovely! i wanna be orobo
This designs are sooooo beautiful. And the model is hot! Weldone ma!
The designs are soooo beautiful& the model is also hot! Weldone ma!
What a beautiful collection and a very pretty model! Makioba, you did well!
Thank you Bella Naija and Bella naija Style… Thank you everyone for your sweet and encouraging comments.