Love is in the Air! Makioba releases Romantic February 2018 Collection

Womenswear brand Makioba just unveiled its February 2018 lookbook for the season of love.

Adding to the brand’s already impressive plus size designs, the outfits range from figure-flattering midis to free-flowing dresses that transition from day to night effortlessly.

Sticking to a romantic theme, there is an abundance of floral motifs and embellishments that give a soft appeal. There is also an interjection of darker colours that can be worn long after the day of love. And, of course, lots of red.

See the full lookbook below:

Credits

Designer: Makioba | @MakiobaOfficial

Photography: Smiles Fotografi | @SmilesFotografi

Model: Tunmise Oshanisi | @everbold

Makeup: Damola Adeniji | @House_of_Aphrodity

Welfare: Maseba Bob-Manuel | @masebobmanuel

