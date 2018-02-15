BellaNaija

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 226

15.02.2018

@heiresscouturenigeria  @tboygele Asooke  @bimmms24 Fan@scarlet_nigeria @eleanorgoodeyphotography Jewelry @brideandmaidsfactory Makeup @eeswatmakeovers

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

***

@thesophiamomodu @anitabrows | Styled by @indigoboutiques

@porshtee in @house_of_rade for #meettheatos18 @biola_adams

@diaryofdocdiva

@oshewabeauty @tiadstyling

@miss_sylvia_osward @petefarasi9

@realmercyaigbe in @ceolumineeofficial

@belle_bedazzled in @lynage_designs

@klalaphotography #FAB2018 @Anitabrow Decor @524events Aso Oke @shadiat_alasooke Second dress @tubo_

@phynofino x @iambangalee

@aymaarh @dilss @anysarrh Cc @mayonikks_photography

#AsoEbiBella in @redbyhouseofmaureenezissi

@anitabrows in @alainebyceline for #FAB2018

@maiatafo

@bisikazeemnalado

@klalaphotography #asoebi by @eleganzafashions

@EkuEdewor in @tsemayebinitie #bussniyi2018 Jewellery- @potofgoldng @adoramba

PhotoG @klalaphotography – #LoveDC18 Event Planner @ipcevents

MUA @b.and.hh

#lovedc18 @klalaphotography #asoebi by @thefabricroomng

@mocheddah  for #Omotola4point0 Fascinator by@urezkulture Beads by @beadsbycarnelian Aso-Oke by @shadiat_alasooke Dress by@mocheddah.co Photography by @thefifographer

@ladygoldstar x @meeksk1 in @hami_jani

@ronkeadedipe and @lizmart24

@yellow_flavour

@tomilolaofbiggles @elegancebysheeda

#AsoEbiBella in @derbyaurora.ng

@mr.mazloum

@stephaniecoker in @omogecreations for #BlackPanther

@official2baba @annieidibia1 in #ankara ️ Purse Shoes – @versace_official Dress- D General by @nikkyu

@nnennab

#AsoEbiBella in @zene_reyra | @tobi_peters

@lizjohnblack

@realangelaokorie in @ho2byolaedo

@slimfitt02

@tomike_ in @ashorbybumz

@divineendowments

@_its_eyramgh

@iamshagari

@0lori_cute in @lestribe_yyc

@official2baba x @ayoanimashaun

@sylvia_white_

@cjumjum in @olabisiodunne

@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames

@monta_mclovin

#AsoEbiBella in @_golden.styles

@devalsam

@emmanuella__peters

@ife_awe in @toshowoodstrads

@milamoyegun

Kids!

@poshclickportraiture

@yemmynas Outfits by Mum @sophies_couture

@poshclickportraiture

@choms__

@oby_o

#AminaBuddafly

@teefalstudios

@aleeygiwa & son in @neptunesclothing

@olaawodipe

MUA @monaveebeautylounge

@freshbydotun

@trendenciasapparel via @zanemodels

@bisolatrendybee couple #hafseeyomi2016 @eleanorgoodeyphotography

@ugonmacouture

@designsbysequins @mr1080photo

@kingjfranklyn & his family

@mark_okoye & family

@giwarmataphotography Makeup- @oshewabeauty Brides outfit- @kathyanthony  Aso oke- @brides_world_ Fabric- @aso_ebi_couture

#AsoEbiBella

***

 

1 Comments on AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 226
  • Bia February 15, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    The pressure to slay. Mercy olojukokoro. You are still using the picture of you in that poor bride’s dress on your Instagram. You lack integrity. Granted you did not know before the fact after Nnor? Ole ni e Mrs Aigbe Gentry Mercy.

    Love this! 35 Reply
