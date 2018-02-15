BellaStylista Issue 20 | Paint the Town Red!

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a new BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Spot The Trend

It’s the month of love and even though Valentine’s is only one day, red is the colour our favourites have been rocking from the 1st of February till now. Single or taken BellaStylistas are wearing the fierce colour of love in sartorially satisfying ways; a full ensemble or a touch with accesorries. We’re falling in love with red all aover again!

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to style@bellanaija.com to be featured next week.

Fashion Highlight of the Week

Earlier this week Danai Gurira totally nailed #Wakanda Style in a Lisa Folawiyo Studio dress! This particularly caught our attention because throughout the tours, press viewings and premieres, the cast of the highly anticipated movie which is based on an African nation have been making strong fashion statements but Danai brought true Afrocentric style with a made in Africa brand.

In case you missed it, read all about her look here.

That wraps it up for Issue 20!

Don’t forget to let us know your thoughts on this week’s trends in the comments section. If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to style@bellanaija.com to be featured next week!

Photo Credit: Instagram | #BellaStylista