BN Pick Your Fave: Omoyemi Akerele and Ogugua Okonkwo in Style Temple

11.02.2018 at By 7 Comments

For today’s #BNPickYourFave, we have Lagos Fashion and Design Week Founder Omoyemi Akerele and Fashion Designer Ogugua Okonkwo in a design from her brand Style Temple.

The classy white jacket dress from the Spring/Summer 2018 collection comes with bulky sleeves and belt ropes.

Omoyemi rocked the dress with gold Malone Souliers leather mules and a book clutch purse. She also wore black pants and a camisole underneath.

 

Ogugua styled hers with a Hausa-style embroidered belt, paired with strappy heels. A soft daytime makeup look and minimal accessories to finished up her look.

Who styled it best?

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @omoyemiakerele@og_styletemple

7 Comments on BN Pick Your Fave: Omoyemi Akerele and Ogugua Okonkwo in Style Temple
  • olorire February 11, 2018 at 12:20 am

    og (the left) looks better. the dress is just too beautiful

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Fifi February 11, 2018 at 3:33 am

    Looks like two different outfits the sleeves and the sef, the dress looks like a combo of a stray jacket and bathroom, maybe only sits well on really skinny people because omoyemi is quite slim yet she looks frumpy in this,

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • Sizwe’s Princess February 11, 2018 at 5:41 am

      I agree. In a Marie Claire SA article, a writer said Style Temple’s designs are only “slim girl” compliant. And I quite agree for the most part.

      Love this! 10
  • Naija Music February 11, 2018 at 3:51 am

    Nice Out FIt

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Baby gurl February 11, 2018 at 5:37 am

    I’ll go for Omoyemi’s look. Sleek and sophisticated.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • omomo February 11, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    overall i like omoyemis look.and accessories … since i don’t bare cleavage ….but the belt added to oguguas gown gives it sophisticated look and less like bathrobe

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Winawina February 11, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    OG for the win. Perfectly styled. The Hausa belt is a great touch

    Love this! 2 Reply
