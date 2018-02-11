BN Pick Your Fave: Omoyemi Akerele and Ogugua Okonkwo in Style Temple

For today’s #BNPickYourFave, we have Lagos Fashion and Design Week Founder Omoyemi Akerele and Fashion Designer Ogugua Okonkwo in a design from her brand Style Temple.
The classy white jacket dress from the Spring/Summer 2018 collection comes with bulky sleeves and belt ropes.
Omoyemi rocked the dress with gold Malone Souliers leather mules and a book clutch purse. She also wore black pants and a camisole underneath.
Ogugua styled hers with a Hausa-style embroidered belt, paired with strappy heels. A soft daytime makeup look and minimal accessories to finished up her look.
Who styled it best?
Photo Credit: Instagram/ @omoyemiakerele, @og_styletemple
og (the left) looks better. the dress is just too beautiful
Looks like two different outfits the sleeves and the sef, the dress looks like a combo of a stray jacket and bathroom, maybe only sits well on really skinny people because omoyemi is quite slim yet she looks frumpy in this,
I agree. In a Marie Claire SA article, a writer said Style Temple’s designs are only “slim girl” compliant. And I quite agree for the most part.
Nice Out FIt
I’ll go for Omoyemi’s look. Sleek and sophisticated.
overall i like omoyemis look.and accessories … since i don’t bare cleavage ….but the belt added to oguguas gown gives it sophisticated look and less like bathrobe
OG for the win. Perfectly styled. The Hausa belt is a great touch