BN Pick Your Fave: Omoyemi Akerele and Ogugua Okonkwo in Style Temple

For today’s #BNPickYourFave, we have Lagos Fashion and Design Week Founder Omoyemi Akerele and Fashion Designer Ogugua Okonkwo in a design from her brand Style Temple.

The classy white jacket dress from the Spring/Summer 2018 collection comes with bulky sleeves and belt ropes.

Omoyemi rocked the dress with gold Malone Souliers leather mules and a book clutch purse. She also wore black pants and a camisole underneath.

Ogugua styled hers with a Hausa-style embroidered belt, paired with strappy heels. A soft daytime makeup look and minimal accessories to finished up her look.

Who styled it best?

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @omoyemiakerele, @og_styletemple