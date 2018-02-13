BellaNaija

Boko Haram Leader Shekau disguises as a Woman to Escape Capture – Army

13.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

The Nigerian Army says credible information indicates that factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, now dresses as a woman in an effort to escape from the Theatre of Operation.

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, said Shekau could no longer bear the heat and had abandoned his followers.

“He is running for his dear life. He is desperately trying to escape the theatre, disguised as a woman and dressed in Hijab.

“We reliably gathered that to avoid detection, Abubakar Shekau alternates between blue and black coloured hijabs. He was last seen in a black hijab.

“We, therefore, call on all those remaining Boko Haram terrorists to know that they are following a coward moving about in hijab and disguising as a woman.

“We also request all the remaining Boko Haram members to come out from hiding and lay down their arms and be treated humanely,’’ Usman said.

He said concerted efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fugitive terrorist leader.

The army spokesman, therefore appealed to members of the public, especially the residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe to be more vigilant and security conscious.

He also asked them to be on the lookout for Shekau and other terrorists who might disguise as women to escape.

  • Stephen Ron Wells February 13, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    ZOO.thought you Army said you have captured and kill him?
    Which way forward ZOO?

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Good girl February 13, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Just say you let him go

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • GANNY OGUNSHAKIN February 14, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Nigeria lying army has lost credibility on this matter because they simply want people the world over to believe they were in control by sugar coating what was going on. How many times have they claimed to have killed Shekau? Now they want us to believe them the man always escaped as a woman. Leaders in the Nigeria lying army has no shame. They think we all suffering from amnesia. We were all stupid. Had bad memory and retarded. I have news for this lying generals in the Nigeria army your lies has found you out. Enough of this lies A word is enough for the wise. I’m just saying.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Mama February 14, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Hmmm…Shekau of the nine lives. It is a mystery how good healthy people drop dead for no reason, but a human devil like this one here continues to survive to unleash more evil.

    Love this! 1 Reply
