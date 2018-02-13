BellaNaija

Campari Nigeria is giving you an All-Expense Paid Romantic Dinner with 2Baba | Here’s how to Win

13.02.2018 at By 7 Comments

Campari NigeriaWhat would you do for love? How far would you go to show you love someone? How would you like to do more than just the regular? If you are ready to answer any of these questions, then you might as well just get rewarded for it.

Campari Nigeria wants to host you and your partner to an all-expense paid romantic dinner with Brand Ambassador, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba in the Campari #DangerouslyInLove Challenge!

The Campari #DangerouslyInLove Challenge inspires fans to do more than the regular this Valentine. The premium bitters company wants customers to think beyond Valentine as just being another gift exchange ceremony restricted to partners but to look upon it as a time to create myriad of experiences centered around giving, sharing and receiving love from everyone.

The winner of the first challenge gets an all-expense-paid dinner date with his/her partner at Maison Fahrenheit Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos.

However, you are required to take on all three (3) challenges set by the brand to run through the month of February to win for your partner and yourself, the grand prize of a dinner date with 2Baba.

Campari is one of the leading brands in the premium bitters category. With Italian roots and a classy outlook, it is recognized as one of the main components of some of the most famous cocktails around the world.

Follow @CampariNigeria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more details and updates.

7 Comments on Campari Nigeria is giving you an All-Expense Paid Romantic Dinner with 2Baba | Here’s how to Win
  • Bolatito February 13, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Excited!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Punk4life February 13, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Yooo!! I freaking love this one. I’m surely gonna win this. 2baba, we go see. Dab 4 dat!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • didi February 13, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    BN…ayam not understanding o…Romantic Dinner with a MARRIED MAN???…Make Annie catch all of una

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Fols February 13, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      Me sef, I don’t get oh. Like he and the winner are supposed to pretend that he’s single for that night or what?

      Love this! 1
    • Punk4life February 14, 2018 at 2:18 pm

      Are you blind ni? Can’t you see it is for you and your partner with 2face?

      Love this! 2
  • Sultry_goddess February 13, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    hmmm sounds interesting, Hope the challenges wont be too tasking o? Valentine with Bae and TuBaba wont be bad at all

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • IamBen February 14, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Cant wait to win an exciting dinner with my bae.. hope 2baba is coming with annie.. this should be fun

    Love this! 1 Reply
