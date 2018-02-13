Campari Nigeria is giving you an All-Expense Paid Romantic Dinner with 2Baba | Here’s how to Win

What would you do for love? How far would you go to show you love someone? How would you like to do more than just the regular? If you are ready to answer any of these questions, then you might as well just get rewarded for it.

Campari Nigeria wants to host you and your partner to an all-expense paid romantic dinner with Brand Ambassador, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba in the Campari #DangerouslyInLove Challenge!

The Campari #DangerouslyInLove Challenge inspires fans to do more than the regular this Valentine. The premium bitters company wants customers to think beyond Valentine as just being another gift exchange ceremony restricted to partners but to look upon it as a time to create myriad of experiences centered around giving, sharing and receiving love from everyone.

The winner of the first challenge gets an all-expense-paid dinner date with his/her partner at Maison Fahrenheit Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos.

However, you are required to take on all three (3) challenges set by the brand to run through the month of February to win for your partner and yourself, the grand prize of a dinner date with 2Baba.

Campari is one of the leading brands in the premium bitters category. With Italian roots and a classy outlook, it is recognized as one of the main components of some of the most famous cocktails around the world.

