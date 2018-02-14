Cardi B’s Team reportedly telling People she’s Pregnant

Members of Cardi B‘s team have reportedly been telling people that the rapper is pregnant.

According to TMZ, Cardi B performed at the Maxim Party in Minneapolis during the Super Bowl weekend, where her team made the revelation.

A venue staffer had reportedly offered to lead Cardi B and her team to a VIP room where “alcohol was flowing” and a member of her team refused, revealing she was 3 to 4 months pregnant.

There have been speculations online, with people saying the rapper is pregnant.

Cardi B, who is engaged to one-third of Migos, Takeoff, has denied that she’s pregnant, writing on her Instagram, “Let me fat in peace.”