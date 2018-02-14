BellaNaija

Cardi B's Team reportedly telling People she's Pregnant

Cardi B's Team reportedly telling people she's Pregnant

Cardi B

Members of Cardi B‘s team have reportedly been telling people that the rapper is pregnant.

According to TMZ, Cardi B performed at the Maxim Party in Minneapolis during the Super Bowl weekend, where her team made the revelation.

A venue staffer had reportedly offered to lead Cardi B and her team to a VIP room where “alcohol was flowing” and a member of her team refused, revealing she was 3 to 4 months pregnant.

There have been speculations online, with people saying the rapper is pregnant.

Cardi B, who is engaged to one-third of MigosTakeoff, has denied that she’s pregnant, writing on her Instagram, “Let me fat in peace.”

  • B February 15, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Takeoff bawo?
    Shebi Offset ni oruko e . Abi did he change his name ni?

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Prime Babe February 15, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Even the ” let fat me fat in peace” is one kain

    Love this! 4 Reply
