Ebony Reigns' Team Releases New Single "Konkonsa Police" on Her Birthday | Listen on BN

A new Ebony Reigns single has been dropped on the late artist’s birthday, today the 16th February 2018.

Before her death this song was originally scheduled to be released on her birthday, so her management decided to release the single today in celebration of her life.

The song is titled Konkonsa Police, and it was produced by Citrus Beatz.

Listen and Download below:

Download

  • Ijebujesha February 16, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    What a wasted talent. Why is Mother Ghana falling and failing so bad? Is it the Nigerian influence? Ghana was, can and should be better bad infrastractures and all that. Just 10 years ago, it was largely a very conservative country of good, easy-going people. How things change in such short time-period. Smh. RIP Queen Priscilla (Ebony Reigns)

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • o February 16, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      Nigerian influence???👀👀👀👀

      Love this! 18
  • shannaro February 16, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Awww Nana, please guys promote the itunes link as well for those who may wish to support the family by buying the song

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • oh February 16, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    I think what he/she is trying to say is that a lot of Nigerians now live in Ghana and have probably
    brought in some not so positive influence into the Ghanian system.

    Love this! 10 Reply
