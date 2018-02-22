BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Governors, Obasanjo, Jonathan to meet with Buhari over Insecurity

22.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

PIC.3. FROM LEFT:FORMER VICE PRESIDENT NAMADI SAMBO; FORMER HEAD OF STATE, GEN. IBRAHIM BABANGIDA; FORMER HEAD OF
STATE, GEN. ABDULSALAMI ABUBAKAR; FORMER HEAD OF INTERIM GOVERNMENT, CHIEF ERNEST SHONEKAN AND FORMER PRESIDENT
OLUSEGUN OBASANJO, DURING THE INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (29/5/15).
2816/29/5/2015/ISE/CH/NAN

Former presidents and all 36 state governors are expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of insecurity in the country, Punch reports.

The president is expected to preside over the meeting of the Council of State, which includes all former living presidents and Heads of Governments, and governors of all the states in the country.

This is the third time President Buhari will be holding a meeting with the council since he was voted president in 2015.

The meeting is expected to cover several issues, including the herdsmen killings around the country.

Present at the meeting will be former presidents Goodluck JonathanOlusegun ObasanjoShehu Shagari, and former military presidents Yakubu GowonIbrahim BabangidaAbdulsalami Abubakar, and former head of the Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan.

Besides the former leaders of the country and state governors, the council also includes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, and all former AGFs of the country.

Photo Credit: NAN

2 Comments on Governors, Obasanjo, Jonathan to meet with Buhari over Insecurity
  • Tosin February 22, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    With all due respect to the many people who have had the privilege of serving Nigeria as president and so on,
    we really need to stop using the word ‘leaders’ for them. Not because they haven’t been leaders, a president is a leader,
    but because of how it ruins the word.
    People hear leader and immediately think president or federal government official, whereas in Nigeria today these are some of the worst examples of leaders. We have more leaders on the streets, on the internet, in real communities, and in our imagination than in Abuja.
    Please consider using the word more deliberately. Thank you.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Ajala & Foodie February 22, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    I just came here hoping to read more on Fela Durotoye’s announcement. BN, I don’t see you guys breaking any news. More like joining in after the party is over.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija