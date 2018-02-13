BellaNaija

Gyal Dem! DJ Cuppy is 🔥 for #TrinidadCarnival2018

13.02.2018

DJ Cuppy is currently in Trinidad and Tobago for their annual carnival which holds on the Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

The event is well known its for participants’ colorful costumes and DJ Cuppy has just shared a photo in her costume and we must admit she looks like she is ready to have a good time!

See photo below:

Watch:

READY! 🇹🇹 #TrinidadCarnival2018

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) on

10 Comments on Gyal Dem! DJ Cuppy is 🔥 for #TrinidadCarnival2018
  • wifematerial February 13, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Omo Ote$………………

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Good girl February 13, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Oh dear

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Us February 14, 2018 at 1:30 am

      You have gotten it….na wa

      Love this! 7
    • Jay February 14, 2018 at 1:47 am

      This girl is now super annoying.

      Love this! 22
  • jj February 13, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    sege… see breast

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • dhoney February 14, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      ..I wish I could get talisman for knack and follow chei

      Love this! 6
  • Nedu February 14, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Trashy

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Ese February 14, 2018 at 9:38 am

    dry legs………..not sexy pls

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • uu February 14, 2018 at 10:51 am

    It’s the nonsense weave that is even annoying me

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Ec February 14, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Nothing wrong or annoying.
    Live your best life girl!!!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Post a comment

