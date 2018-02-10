Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre are Engaged!

We are trying hard not to be too heartbroken over the news that actor Idris Elba and his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre are engaged 😩.
Yes, he’s off the market guys!
The actor popped the question last night on stage ahead of a screening of his latest film, Yardie at Rio cinema in London.
Watch the exact moment:
Congratulations to the couple.
*faints*
💔💔😿😵😨😭😤😲🤒🤒😥😶💔💔
No words
If he wasnt rich and famous the girl will be like, “He’s too old and not my type”.
@jokobaba! Thats exactly what I was thinking! He’s 45 and she’s 29. If he was just an ordinary man she would have like, “look at dis old man, abeg don’t talk to me!!”
I knew it. Gosh I’m so happy for them. When the love bug bites you it’s a done deal. I’ve never seen Idris so happy like now. I knew this was coming. Never say Never.
Low self esteem bitter black Akata should shut up about this lady, maybe reason why your are always bypassed is your stank attitude as we witness in real life and showcases on reality tv, not your complexion or your color. Color this color that. Americans so obsessed with skin color. She’s beautiful end of story.
Congratulations Idris. You wasted no time.
Felinda, but Idris is British, why are you dragging ‘akata’ women into this? Your comment is very anti-black and anti-female. The fact is that all black women are tagged as being too much. You are a Nigerian woman, some misogynistic self-hating idiot could easily type the same comment you just did, all they’d have to do is switch out akata women for Nigerian women.
Do better sister.
Huh Felinda what happened?
” Akata” here.
Uh..I’m not bitter,low self esteemed and bitter about his impending marriage and neither are many African American women that I know are not ( and yeah.. I’m such). He was married to an Akata ( I’m quite sure you want to go to the nearest toilet because of it) .Since you know so much of this Idris love life,..was once married to an African American woman.. a lawyer ..at that. He’s been divorced,dated,engaged..etc.I’m still trying to get where my women are ” bitter” at because they’re not.
And where do you get off calling African Americans ” Akata” .Oh yeah..I bet that you think that we’re so dumb that an African Americans wouldn’t know what it means . ” foreigner” ” Non Nigerian.” or ” White” ” I bet you that somehow ,you feel great about calling African Americans Akata because you think you’re better than they …kinda of what White supremacists call African Americans and from the Diaspora… the ” N” word. You come off that way. I dont know if you ever lived in the states, or in a non African country but in case you haven’t let me give you some words of advice: At least in the US where I’m from,..they don’t care where you’re from ,how much education you have or how much money you have.,If you have more than 1/8 of Black/ African blood in you..you are considered a minority or how White supermacists would say “N”. Donald Trump just called African,Latin American and Black Caribbean nations ” Sh@# holes ” and is sending legal/ illegal immigrants out of the states because tfromaren’t non American Christian Whites..Nigeria is no exception.To White supremacists you are will not be a Nigerian but as they say youre just another ” N” because of your genetics and or/ appearance..just like Akatas* cough* ..African Americans.
If anybody who is bitter is you.Judging African American women/ people without knowing them and in this case.thinking were all mad because he’s getting married and the next time you say African Americans are ” bitter” ask why, then learn the true understanding of what bitter means in the states. I notice how many people will accuse us of being such and misconstruing the word against us. I promise you that if you live in my country.. especially now.. I promise you that you wouldn’t be so quick to accuse AAs as such. You’ all eventually know why they are..supposedly.. bitter.
Lipstick Alley (if that’s where you’re getting your info) is not representative of all AA women; even on that site, there are different opinions. As Wendy says, let’s do better
What have you been smoking? Sista girl stop smoking cheap crack, Drisss is African, he has dated mostly black babes, had children with black women,and now marrying an African chic, where akata girls matter enter the matter?
You comment towards African american woman is so not necessary, they never attacked Idriss Elba or this girl in anyway, they are actually congratulating him. And all black women particularly of West African origins or descent are looked at in very bad light unless you did not know. Most likely why he chose an East African for all you might know.
Yimu! It’s not over until it’s over. It’s just enagagement. I’m hanging in there until they are married and even then there’s such a thing as divorce. Idris Elba is my boo for life! He just doesn’t know it yet.
My sister he has not met me yet so he cant truly be happy,please hold your dream of snatching my Drisss oooo,lol
Tutu no gree o…. LMAO.
My dear, forget his (fading) good looks. Idris is community d*ck! Just like 2baba, no respect for his penis. If you pressure him enough you’re in there. The guy doesn’t have a good rep with his very questionable taste in women. This girl here is gorgeous but Idris engaged a young one for a reason.
@Tutu..keep dreaming….. 🙂
Nice guy, but marriage hian! Me I don’t know o. Idris is too much of an “artistic” person for marriage. He is a wondering soul, a gypsy. He is the restless type that will easily get bored and if babe try any drama, bobo go just carry his pangolo.
Clicked just to check the race, Happy for them!
Mbok, nobody should come and go and dance azonto under my comment.
Idris seems like the type that falls in love hard and fast and falls out out love hard.