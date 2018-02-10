Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre are Engaged!

We are trying hard not to be too heartbroken over the news that actor Idris Elba and his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre are engaged 😩.

Yes, he’s off the market guys!

The actor popped the question last night on stage ahead of a screening of his latest film, Yardie at Rio cinema in London.

Watch the exact moment:

Congratulations to the couple.