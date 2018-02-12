The Voice Nigeria 2017 winner Idyl unveils Debut Single “Better Love” | Stream on BN

BellaNaija

The Voice Nigeria 2017 winner Idyl unveils Debut Single "Better Love"

Talented singer and songwriter Idyl releases his debut single under Universal Music Group Nigeria titled Better Love. It is his first single after winning Season 2 of The Voice Nigeria.

Better Love is a mid-tempo song that features traditional Yoruba percussion sounds. It is a love song that sees Idyl use his appealing voice to gain the love of a woman. He tells her “Wetin you need na better, better love” and goes on to flatter her with lines like “They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I like wetin I see every time that I behold ya.

Produced by Ckay, Better Love is an enjoyable song that ties into the season of love heralding Valentine’s Day. It is a song for lovers and those who want to be loved.

Get “Better Love” here

Stream below:

