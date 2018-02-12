The Voice Nigeria 2017 winner Idyl unveils Debut Single “Better Love” | Stream on BN

Talented singer and songwriter Idyl releases his debut single under Universal Music Group Nigeria titled Better Love. It is his first single after winning Season 2 of The Voice Nigeria.

Better Love is a mid-tempo song that features traditional Yoruba percussion sounds. It is a love song that sees Idyl use his appealing voice to gain the love of a woman. He tells her “Wetin you need na better, better love” and goes on to flatter her with lines like “They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I like wetin I see every time that I behold ya.”

Produced by Ckay, Better Love is an enjoyable song that ties into the season of love heralding Valentine’s Day. It is a song for lovers and those who want to be loved.

