New Music: Rudeboy – Somebody Baby

12.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

New Music: Rudeboy - Somebody Baby

Paul Okoye (Rudeboy) opens his 2018 account with the new single titled Somebody Baby, his third since going as a solo act following the double release of Nkenji Keke & Fire Fire.

The track was produced by Chris String and himself.

Listen below:

Get “Somebody Baby” here

3 Comments on New Music: Rudeboy – Somebody Baby
  • B February 12, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Rudeboy… Where do I start?
    Your vocals are great as usual… It has your signature sound… The song tells a story..

    However, the lyrics are just there… Not so great and the song reminds me of something I’ve heard before. It’s not new, it’s not exciting, the word is ‘underwhelming’.

    Advice: take some time off
    Re-brand yourself as the psquare brand is past and you’re now a solo artist.
    Work hard on creating new sounds…. While staying true to your Afrocentric signature.

    A bomb video may salvage the situation.

    Score: 5/10

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Vee February 12, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Good job Rudeboy…! @B, I wonder what rebranding you are talking about. What you hear is what he is.. that’s what he’s always been…. I really wonder what you want him to sing..Abeg, allow the guy to do his thing. If you don’t like his music, face ur front.. We love his music..#firedepartment

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Sugar Mummy Connect February 13, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Rudeboy always making fans proud… Dope tune

    Love this! 3 Reply
