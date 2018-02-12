New Music: Rudeboy – Somebody Baby

Paul Okoye (Rudeboy) opens his 2018 account with the new single titled Somebody Baby, his third since going as a solo act following the double release of Nkenji Keke & Fire Fire.
The track was produced by Chris String and himself.
Listen below:
12.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 3 Comments
Rudeboy… Where do I start?
Your vocals are great as usual… It has your signature sound… The song tells a story..
However, the lyrics are just there… Not so great and the song reminds me of something I’ve heard before. It’s not new, it’s not exciting, the word is ‘underwhelming’.
Advice: take some time off
Re-brand yourself as the psquare brand is past and you’re now a solo artist.
Work hard on creating new sounds…. While staying true to your Afrocentric signature.
A bomb video may salvage the situation.
Score: 5/10
Good job Rudeboy…! @B, I wonder what rebranding you are talking about. What you hear is what he is.. that’s what he’s always been…. I really wonder what you want him to sing..Abeg, allow the guy to do his thing. If you don’t like his music, face ur front.. We love his music..#firedepartment
Rudeboy always making fans proud… Dope tune