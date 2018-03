Skales unleashes Senrere his first single of the year featuring D’Banj. This comes after the successful release of his The Never Say Never Guy album in 2017 which had hit songs like Booty Language, Temper, Gbefun One Time, and Agolo.

Produced by Chopstix, Senrere is an up-tempo song, dominated by piano synth sounds and traditional acoustics.

