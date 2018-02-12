Chavala Yacluma, Ngozi Nwosu, Nancy Isime feature in Davido’s New Music Video “Flora My Flawa” | Watch on BN

Building on the release of the audio, Davido unveils the visuals for his latest single titled Flora My Flawa.
The video sees Davido as a liver performer backed up by his crew; Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi & Fresh who produced the single.
Chavala Yacluma plays his love interest Flora in the video flanked by two friends, Nancy Isime & Gbemi Shotade. The video sees a roll forward in time later on with Ngozi Nwosu now playing Flora and the two friends, Ayo Mogaji & Idowu Phillips.
The colorful visuals was shot by Clarence Peters.
Hit Play below!
I love! the great video has made me even live the song more. 👏👏👏👏
8.5/10
Nice concept, beautiful video and lovely song.
Timeless music, mature and soulful. Good job Davido!!
dope@!!!