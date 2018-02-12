BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Chavala Yacluma, Ngozi Nwosu, Nancy Isime feature in Davido’s New Music Video “Flora My Flawa” | Watch on BN

12.02.2018 at By 4 Comments

Building on the release of the audio, Davido unveils the visuals for his latest single titled Flora My Flawa.

The video sees Davido as a liver performer backed up by his crew; Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi & Fresh who produced the single.

Chavala Yacluma plays his love interest Flora in the video flanked by two friends, Nancy Isime & Gbemi Shotade. The video sees a roll forward in time later on with Ngozi Nwosu now playing Flora and the two friends, Ayo Mogaji & Idowu Phillips.

The colorful visuals was shot by Clarence Peters.

Hit Play below!

4 Comments on Chavala Yacluma, Ngozi Nwosu, Nancy Isime feature in Davido’s New Music Video “Flora My Flawa” | Watch on BN
  • B February 12, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I love! the great video has made me even live the song more. 👏👏👏👏

    8.5/10

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • KKK February 12, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Nice concept, beautiful video and lovely song.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Patrick February 12, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Timeless music, mature and soulful. Good job Davido!!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • McDinon February 13, 2018 at 4:31 am

    dope@!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija