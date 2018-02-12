Chavala Yacluma, Ngozi Nwosu, Nancy Isime feature in Davido’s New Music Video “Flora My Flawa” | Watch on BN

Building on the release of the audio, Davido unveils the visuals for his latest single titled Flora My Flawa.

The video sees Davido as a liver performer backed up by his crew; Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi & Fresh who produced the single.

Chavala Yacluma plays his love interest Flora in the video flanked by two friends, Nancy Isime & Gbemi Shotade. The video sees a roll forward in time later on with Ngozi Nwosu now playing Flora and the two friends, Ayo Mogaji & Idowu Phillips.

The colorful visuals was shot by Clarence Peters.

