Davido drops First Single of 2018 “Flora My Flawa” | Listen on BN

Nigerian superstar Davido opens his personal 2018 account with this new love song titled Flora My Flawa, having previously featured on DJ ECool‘s Ada & the DMW collaboration Mind.
The track was produced my DMW’s in-house hitmaker Fresh. The video for this singe is also ready and will be released very soon.
Listen and Download below:
I am beginning to think Davido is actually underrated. Man knows how to put good music together !
Please David don’t rush to release new music please this one is not your type of sweet music I have used to please take your time
guy u be haterrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Dope Jam. Dopppppeeeerrr
goshhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!! where is this guy from? this guys delivery skill is from i just dont know wat to say!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! u are damn too good!!!
mehn. dis is dope. super great work davido
Davido has really improved his craft.
From spinning meaningless lyrical party bangers to a more mature sounding songs.
Love the lyrics and his signature raspy voice.
this song reminds of the high life/juju musicians of old.
7.5/10
woow!. Davido is becoming more matured with his songs than ever. this is sooo cool
Is it me or does the beat sound like a cross between Adekunle Gold’s ‘Friend Zone’ and Chief Obi’s ‘Carry GO’