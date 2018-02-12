BellaNaija

12.02.2018

Nigerian superstar Davido opens his personal 2018 account with this new love song titled Flora My Flawa, having previously featured on DJ ECool‘s Ada & the DMW collaboration Mind.

The track was produced my DMW’s in-house hitmaker Fresh. The video for this singe is also ready and will be released very soon.

9 Comments on Davido drops First Single of 2018 “Flora My Flawa” | Listen on BN
  • Hot February 12, 2018 at 2:46 am

    I am beginning to think Davido is actually underrated. Man knows how to put good music together !

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Eva February 12, 2018 at 7:06 am

    Please David don’t rush to release new music please this one is not your type of sweet music I have used to please take your time

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • lisa February 12, 2018 at 10:20 am

      guy u be haterrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

      Love this! 8
  • chika February 12, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Dope Jam. Dopppppeeeerrr

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • lisa February 12, 2018 at 9:56 am

    goshhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!! where is this guy from? this guys delivery skill is from i just dont know wat to say!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! u are damn too good!!!

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • DJMoreMuzic February 12, 2018 at 10:15 am

    mehn. dis is dope. super great work davido

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • B February 12, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Davido has really improved his craft.

    From spinning meaningless lyrical party bangers to a more mature sounding songs.

    Love the lyrics and his signature raspy voice.

    this song reminds of the high life/juju musicians of old.

    7.5/10

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • nona February 12, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    woow!. Davido is becoming more matured with his songs than ever. this is sooo cool

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Maxine February 12, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Is it me or does the beat sound like a cross between Adekunle Gold’s ‘Friend Zone’ and Chief Obi’s ‘Carry GO’

    Love this! 0 Reply
